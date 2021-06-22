Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AUY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,072 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 900,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 218,411 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,805,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

