yAxis Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.83 Million (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00015870 BTC on exchanges. yAxis has a market cap of $4.83 million and $149,670.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00046566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00108837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00153750 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,606.63 or 0.99886535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002503 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

