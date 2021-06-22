Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.220–0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-386 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.75 million.Yext also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090–0.070 EPS.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 37,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,358. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. Yext’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.64.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,146,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,361,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $74,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,649.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,000 shares of company stock worth $1,914,840 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

