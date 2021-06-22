Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Reaches $0.0392 on Exchanges

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 37.9% against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $75,848.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00053369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00626938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00077000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,219.50 or 0.07232115 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

