yOUcash (YOUC) Price Down 23.8% Over Last Week

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $233.49 million and $37,042.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.09 or 0.00632000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00077334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,359.06 or 0.07269635 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,612,014,104 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

