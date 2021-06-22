Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to report $46.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.84 million and the highest is $47.00 million. Broadwind reported sales of $54.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $174.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $176.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $200.26 million, with estimates ranging from $191.50 million to $209.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of BWEN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 174,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,586.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,205. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.