Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.24. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $230,334,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,421. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

