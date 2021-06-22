Zacks: Analysts Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Fastly reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 950%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,123 shares of company stock worth $11,415,418 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,839. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60. Fastly has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.11.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.