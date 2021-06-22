Zacks: Analysts Expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.63 Million

Brokerages expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to report $144.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.70 million to $147.10 million. GreenSky posted sales of $132.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $566.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.10 million to $569.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $646.19 million, with estimates ranging from $635.86 million to $669.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth $1,389,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 111,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,868. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

