Zacks: Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $981.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Illumina reported sales of $633.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $4.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $465.82. 19,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,154. Illumina has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.71.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,114 shares of company stock worth $7,244,188. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Illumina by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.