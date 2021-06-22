Zacks: Analysts Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.64. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $9.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $133.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $1,638,769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

