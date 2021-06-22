Zacks: Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,005 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,267,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YTRA stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. 85,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,195. The company has a market capitalization of $143.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.91. Yatra Online has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.