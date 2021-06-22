Zacks: Analysts Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.19). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. 21.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYNE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,118. The stock has a market cap of $221.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

