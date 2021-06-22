Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce earnings of $4.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73. Biogen reported earnings per share of $10.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.02 to $22.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.31 to $33.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.93.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Biogen by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $7.61 on Tuesday, hitting $373.30. 91,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

