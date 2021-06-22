Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 390,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,387. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

