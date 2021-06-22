Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of ($3.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.66) EPS.

RRGB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $31.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $500.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.97. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

