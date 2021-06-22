Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.73. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

SPB opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.61. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $97.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.