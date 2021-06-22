Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.54. The stock had a trading volume of 64,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,375. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.59. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.