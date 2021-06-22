Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Globe Life (NYSE:GL) to Sell

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

GL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Shares of GL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 486,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,486. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after buying an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

