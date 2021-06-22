Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Hold

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

