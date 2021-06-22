Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Hold

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs and projects to grow output by 2024. The company’s cost containment efforts and ambitious divestment plans have been helping the firm to improve its credit ratings. Petrobras has revved up its five-year divestment plan of $75.7 billion to become the best value-generating energy company. However, the fact that Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras is still reeling under huge debt burden cannot be overlooked. The elevated leverage of the firm, coupled with years of mismanagement and corruption remain concerns. Further, the historic oil price crash has considerably weakened Petrobras' prospects, forcing it to delay dividend payouts. As such, Petrobras warrants a cautious stance at the moment. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. 925,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,912,000. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,583,000 after acquiring an additional 431,718 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

