Zacks Investment Research Lowers AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) to Strong Sell

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

AZZ stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. 145,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,619. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. AZZ’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

