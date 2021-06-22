Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

BSVN stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.13. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bank7 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bank7 by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank7 by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

