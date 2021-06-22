Zacks Investment Research Lowers Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Hold

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

