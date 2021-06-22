Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Strong-Buy

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base and international presence have created a strong market position for Adient, thereby boosting its prospects. Adient’s focus on streamlining its portfolio to focus on core business bodes well. The firm's recent deal to terminate its Yanfeng JV in China for $1.5 billion will allow it to navigate China's automotive market independently and position it for further growth in the nation. Adient's fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business. For fiscal 2021, Adient expects revenues of $14.6-$15 billion, higher than the $12.7 billion reported in fiscal 2020. Moreover, Adient recently secured a number of new businesses which augurs well for its top line growth. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance at the moment.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of Adient stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,406. Adient has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 19.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 8.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 21.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 41.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 63,783 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adient in the first quarter worth $14,813,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

