ZClassic Hits One Day Volume of $9,644.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $9,644.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00304433 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00171855 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00107154 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,230,106 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

