Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $30.35

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.35, but opened at $29.50. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEAL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

