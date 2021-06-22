Zel (ZEL) One Day Volume Hits $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.23 or 0.00323766 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00175659 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00107385 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001725 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

