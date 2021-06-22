Zero Utility Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,667.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $612,604.37 and approximately $1,667.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $632.36 or 0.01934122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

