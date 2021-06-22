Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 235.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

ZG stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,741. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 725.67, a PEG ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6,151.1% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 56,221 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

