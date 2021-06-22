Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 235.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

ZG stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,741. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 725.67, a PEG ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6,151.1% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 56,221 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.