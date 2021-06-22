ZINC (ZINC) Market Capitalization Achieves $56,287.99

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $56,287.99 and approximately $96.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00053929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.95 or 0.00644398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00078301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038924 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

