ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Gap Down to $2.63

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.57. ZIOPHARM Oncology shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 8,110 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

