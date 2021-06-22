Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sells 80,529 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric S. Yuan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50.

ZM opened at $369.25 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.33. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

