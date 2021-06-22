Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 119.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2,537.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total value of $2,490,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,304,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,364 shares of company stock valued at $79,977,818. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

ZM opened at $369.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.33. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

