Zynecoin (ZYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.14 Million

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and $131,335.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001655 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00052709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00601648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00077622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

ZYN is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.