-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. Tattooed Chef posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTCF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other Tattooed Chef news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

