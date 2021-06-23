$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 114,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 53.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,126.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 228,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

