-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown ElectroKinetics.

CRKN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CRKN opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.95. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

