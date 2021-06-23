$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 148.94%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $296,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,832,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

