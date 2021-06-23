-$0.15 EPS Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.07). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MEI Pharma by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,637 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.28. 565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

