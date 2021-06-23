$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $358,332.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,773 shares of company stock worth $9,280,606. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,289,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

