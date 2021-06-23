-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,731,025 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $7,462,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,595. The company has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

