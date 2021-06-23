-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,731,025 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $7,462,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,595. The company has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.