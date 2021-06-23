$0.24 EPS Expected for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for KE’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that KE will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KE.
KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KE during the first quarter worth $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth $244,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE BEKE opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.20. KE has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
