$0.24 EPS Expected for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for KE’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KE will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KE.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KE during the first quarter worth $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth $244,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEKE opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.20. KE has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

