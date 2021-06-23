-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.54). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.32 million, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,840,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after buying an additional 1,231,346 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $21,741,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after buying an additional 670,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 641,486 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.