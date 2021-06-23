-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.26). Diamond S Shipping posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DSSI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 203,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,506. The company has a market capitalization of $419.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $5,262,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after buying an additional 177,501 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $1,100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after acquiring an additional 82,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter worth about $753,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.