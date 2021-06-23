$0.48 EPS Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Badger Meter posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMI opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

