-$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 120.05% and a negative net margin of 261.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

HTGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. 33.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTGM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 2,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,436. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

