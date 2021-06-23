$0.84 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties also reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.45 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $48.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

