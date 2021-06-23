$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $981.50 million. Century Communities posted sales of $776.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.