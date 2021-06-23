$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 695.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $9.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

NYSE:EOG opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.